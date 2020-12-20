Greg Hardy issues statement following TKO loss to Marcin Tybura at UFC Vegas 17

Former NFL star Greg Hardy was looking to extend his win streak to three in a row when he squared off with Marcin Tybura at UFC Vegas 17.

Hardy (7-3 MMA) had entered Saturday’s bout fresh off a second round TKO victory over Maurice Greene on Halloween evening. Prior to that, ‘The Prince of War’ had picked up a unanimous decision victory over Yorgan de Castro back in May.

Meanwhile, Marcin Tybura (20-6 MMA) entered UFC Vegas 17 on a three-fight winning streak, his latest being a unanimous decision victory over Ben Rothwell. The Polish standout was hoping to pickup his first finish since 2017 this evening.

Greg Hardy looked phenomenal in the opening five minutes of tonight’s contest. However, in round two his endurance seemingly failed him. Tybura eventually took over the fight and had Hardy pinned on the canvas. From there, Marcin proceeded to rain down shots, forcing the referee to step in and call a stop to the action.

Shortly following the conclusion of tonight’s UFC Vegas 17 event, Greg Hardy took to Instagram where he issued the following statement on his disappointing loss.

“Gotta take my Ls like a man. Always have and always will. I have become a much better fighter but I am far from complete #tentoesdown this loss is deff on me, my coach’s and team are the best in the world. It’s on me to make adjustments.” – Hardy wrote.

Despite being finished by Tybura this evening, Hardy did display remarkable improvements in both his striking and takedown defense during the first five minutes of tonight’s fight.

Who would you like to see Greg Hardy fight next following his TKO loss to Marcin Tybura this evening at UFC Vegas 17? Share your thoughts in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com December 19, 2020