Canelo Alvarez defeats Callum Smith (Highlights)

Boxing superstar Canelo Alvarez returns to the squared circle this evening to square off with super-middleweight champion Callum Smith.

Alvarez (53-1-2) was most recently seen in action in November of 2019 where he scored a eleventh round knockout win over Sergey Kovalev to capture the WBO light heavyweight title. That victory improved Canelo’s current win streak to four in a row, as he had previously defeated Gennady Golovkin, Rocky Fielding and Daniel Jacobs.

Meanwhile, Callum Smith enters tonight’s title fight with Canelo Alvarez sporting a perfect professional record of 27-0. In his most recent effort thirteen months ago in Liverpool, Smith scored a unanimous decision victory over John Ryder.

Tonight’s Canelo Alvarez vs. Callum Smith bout proved to be a rather one sided affair. While round one was a closely contest battle, the Mexican standout in Canelo proceeded to cruise in rounds two through twelve.

Official Result: Alvarez def. Smith by unanimous decision (119-109 x2, 117-111)

Check out the highlights from Canelo vs. Smith below (via DAZN):

Canelo's head movement continues to amaze 💯 pic.twitter.com/1KlTP1Aay6 — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) December 20, 2020

This jab fake from Canelo to set up the uppercut 👏 pic.twitter.com/gsr4Itvjb6 — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) December 20, 2020

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com December 19, 2020