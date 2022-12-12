Jan Blachowicz reacts to “fair” split draw against Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 282: “One dude cried and talked about his supposed injuries, another dude showed that honor can be”

Jan Blachowicz has reacted to the ‘fair’ split draw against Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 282.

UFC 282 took place this past Saturday, December 10th at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada.

It was Jan Blachowicz (29-9 MMA) vs Magomed Ankalaev (18-1 MMA) in the light heavyweight main event.

The five-round fight was scored a split draw. The UFC light heavyweight title remains vacant. Former champion Jiri Prochazka (29-3 MMA) had to relinquish the belt due to a shoulder injury.

Following the main event ‘draw’, UFC President Dana White commented on the bout at the post fight press conference saying:

“I don’t even know. I started to zone out after like f***ing three rounds.”

Apparently Ankalaev was distraught with the decision and even threatened to leave the organization, to which White responded:

“I heard Ankalaev is upset or whatever. What do you want me to do? You got beat up the first two rounds. You took him to the ground. What are you going to do?”

Concluding Dana White expressed his thoughts that the bout was ‘terrible’:

“What are you going to do? I thought the main event was terrible. What are you going to do? You do Glover vs. Jamahal Hill in Brazil for the vacant title. Done.”

For a main event fight to offer up no winner is a blow to the Organization and fans alike.

Taking to ‘Twitter‘ Blachowicz has his own opinions on this past weekends fight, disagreeing with White and posting the following:

End result – One dude cried and talked about his supposed injuries, another dude showed that honor can be and still is upheld in this game. I'm glad the fans see it and appreciate it for what it is. — Jan Blachowicz (@JanBlachowicz) December 12, 2022

“Let me reiterate something. First – I honestly don’t think the fight was terrible at all. Second – I don’t feel I’ve won but neither that I lost. A draw was fair. 1/2”

“End result – One dude cried and talked about his supposed injuries, another dude showed that honor can be and still is upheld in this game. I’m glad the fans see it and appreciate it for what it is.”

Were you watching UFC 282? Do you feel that the fight between Blanchowicz and Ankalaev was judged correctly as a split draw?

