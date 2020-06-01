Gilbert Burns wants to stay busy, eyes three potential opponents for June return

UFC welterweight contender Gilbert Burns has named three possible opponents for a quick return to action in June.

Burns dominated Tyron Woodley at the UFC Apex facility on Saturday night, registering a decisive unanimous decision victory to take his winning streak up to six.

Many fans and pundits believe he could be one of the next men in line for a shot at Kamaru Usman’s UFC Welterweight Championship, and during the post-fight press conference over the weekend, Burns indicated that he isn’t interested in wasting any time before getting back into the Octagon.

“I just told Dana in the backstage area I want to fight before July,” Burns said (via MMA Mania). “If those guys keep being crazy, I want to fight for the title. If not, if you book another fight for the title, give me who’s available. If it’s not Colby, give me Leon Edwards, I just want to stay busy.”

With five fights and five wins under his belt in the last 13 months or so, Burns is one of the most electric contenders at welterweight right now alongside Jorge Masvidal and Leon Edwards. It’s a division that has always been stacked full of talent, but at this point in time, you could make the argument that the quality has never been higher.

After all, it wasn’t all too long ago that Woodley was the dominant champion who knocked back every challenger that stepped in his way. Last weekend, though, Gilbert Burns made sure to let the world know that there is a changing of the guard at the top.

Usman, Covington and Edwards would all give him a tough fight, but at this stage, “Durinho” almost certainly doesn’t fear anyone at welterweight – but you can bet there are some guys that don’t even want to entertain the idea of stepping into the cage with him.