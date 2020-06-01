Ben Askren thinks Jon Jones is likely worth more than the UFC is paying him

Ben Askren backs Jon Jones as he suspects the UFC is not paying him what he is worth.

Jon Jones’ relationship with the UFC and its president, Dana White, has been tainted over a possible clash against Francis Ngannou. The light heavyweight champion has shared his interest in moving up a weight division to face the heavy-hitter. Ngannou has also shown mutual interest in the blockbuster bout.

Dana White shut down the possible clash. In an interview with ESPN, the UFC kingpin claimed the Jones was asking for an “absurd amount of money” along the lines of boxing star Deontary Wilder. “Bones” accused the organization and White of lying as he denied even making a money offer.

Since then, he has double down on his criticisms of the UFC. Jones claimed he is significantly undervalued by the promotions company and doesn’t even make half of what Wilder makes. As a result, the 32-year old announced his decision to vacate the light heavyweight title.

Ben Askren seems to support Jon Jones’ belief that he is undervalued and believes he will struggle to get a deserved pay rise.

“Yes I think @JonnyBones is likely worth more than what the UFC is paying him,” said Askren on social media.

“That being said he will have a really tough time forcing their hand into paying him more.

“Despite the fact that @ufc needs stars more right now that ever is weighed against their historic resistance to give pay bumps when pushed.”

The former ONE and Bellator champion has an MMA career that spans 11 years. He joined the UFC roster relatively late in his career, in 2019, giving him a well-rounded insight into fighter pay from multiple organizations. He believes this isn’t the last time we will see Jon Jones face challenges with the UFC over his paycheques.

“Is Jon really willing to risk extended time off and will this risk pay off?” said Askren. “My bet is he sits out a while. Gets a small pay bump but still not what he is worth and then we have the same situation in 12-18 months.”

