Gilbert Burns wants another short notice fight in 2019

UFC welterweight Gilbert Burns has confirmed that he would be interested in another short notice fight before the end of 2019.

Burns (17-3) has already fought three times this year and four times within the last 10 months, winning all four contests in the process. His most recent success came back at UFC Copenhagen just a few short weeks ago, where he was able to outwork Gunnar Nelson en-route to a unanimous decision victory.

That marked the second time in the last two months that Burns had stepped in on short notice for a fight, in what appears to be something of a gimmick that is developing for the 33 year old.

Now, despite the UFC seemingly being all booked up until 2020, Burns is ready and willing to stay active and wait for his opportunity to get back in the cage once again as his surge up the rankings continues.

Just got the word from my manager best in the world @AliAbdelaziz00 @ufc is all booked up this year! But y’all already know, this news don’t mean nothing to me Injuries happen, accidents too I don’t wish it to nobody, but if it happen I will be ready for the opportunity #tripleA pic.twitter.com/8jFp60rLwY — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) October 10, 2019

With just one loss in his last seven fights, one or two more impressive wins could put Burns on the verge of a major late-career resurgence. The Brazilian has only been stopped once in professional competition since debuting in mixed martial arts back in 2012, and he certainly doesn’t seem to be interested in slowing down anytime soon.

The welterweight division has been calling out for some movement within the top 15 for a while now, and it appears as if things are finally starting to get moving. With guys like Gilbert Burns, Vicente Luque, Leon Edwards, Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz making an impact alongside the upcoming title fight between Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington, things are about to get real interesting at 170 pounds.

One thing that we all know is that we should expect the unexpected from this guy, especially when you consider the fact that his last four fights have taken place all across the world in Canada, United States, Uruguay and Denmark.

