Gilbert Burns tells UFC not to cut Ben Askren so he can fight him instead

UFC welterweight Gilbert Burns is pleading with the UFC matchmakers not to cut Ben Askren in the wake of his third-round submission loss to Demian Maia at UFC Singapore.

Gilbert Burns and Ben Askren have spoken about a potential grappling superfight in the past, but Burns seems much more interested in facing Askren in the Octagon. After losing to Maia, Askren is now just 1-2 in the UFC and at a very real risk of being released. Burns hopes that doesn’t happen, at least until he gets a chance to put his hands on him.

Here’s what Gilbert Burns said on Twitter.

Uncle @danawhite please don’t cut @Benaskren after all these losses. I know he looked bad… actually terrible, but Please give him 1 more shot! And let me finish the job. Ben let’s do this now otherwise you'll get cut n I won’t do the grappling superfight u keep begging me for. pic.twitter.com/lcHAYVKSRU — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) October 26, 2019

Gilbert Burns has come on strong in recent fights. Since moving up to the UFC welterweight division, Burns has defeated Alexey Kunchenko and Gunnar Nelson. Both of those fights were taken on short notice, and anytime a fight falls through it feels like Burns is the first man up offering his services. Burns has even jokingly told Francis Ngannou he’ll fight him. Overall, Burns is 17-3 in MMA and 10-3 in the UFC alone.

As for Askren, he has really disappointed in the UFC following the trade from ONE Championship for Demetrious Johnson. In his UFC debut, Askren won via controversial submission over Robbie Lawler. He then suffered a five-second knockout loss to Jorge Masvidal in his second UFC fight only to now lose to Maia by submission. There is a very real chance the promotion may release Askren after his disappointing start in the Octagon.

