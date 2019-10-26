Jorge Masvidal wants Demian Maia to save his last fight for him

Jorge Masvidal wants a chance to run things back with Demian Maia following the Brazilians impressive submission victory over Ben Askren.

Maia defeated Askren with a rear-naked choke submission (see that here) in the third round of today’s UFC Singapore event.

The victory marked Maia’s third in a row, as the submission ace had previously scored Octagon victories over Anthony Rocco Martin and Lyman Good respectively.

Shortly following Maia’s sensational finish, Abe Kawa, the manager of Jorge Masvidal, revealed that ‘Gamebred’ was interested in having a rematch with the Brazilian legend.

Just spoke to @GamebredFighter and he wants maia to save his last fight for him. Says after he wins the gold he will give him his shot. He really wants to run that one back. — Ibrahim Kawa (@Abraham_kawa) October 26, 2019

“Just spoke to Jorge Masvidal and he wants Maia to save his last fight for him. Says after he wins the gold he will give him his shot. He really wants to run that one back.”

Masvidal and Maia originally met back at UFC 211 in May of 2017, with Demian emerging victorious by way of judges split decision.

‘Gamebred’ is hoping to have the opportunity to run things back with Maia before the submission specialist hangs up his gloves for good.

For now, Jorge Masvidal has his hands full as he will be taking on Nate Diaz for the promotions new BMF Title in the headliner of next weekend’s UFC 244 event in New York.

Masvidal is currently riding a two-fight win streak, scoring sensational knockout victories over top ranked contenders Ben Askren and Darren Till during that stretch.

Would you like to see an eventual rematch between welterweight standouts Jorge Masvidal and Demian Maia? How do you think things would play out in a second fight? Sound off in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com October 26, 2019