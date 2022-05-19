Gilbert Burns shares his lone regret from UFC 273 clash with Khamzat Chimaev

Gilbert Burns is sharing his lone regret from his clash with Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 273.

It was Gilbert Burns (20-5 MMA) vs Khamzat Chimaev (11-0 MMA) in a welterweight bout on April 9th, 2022 at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida. It was to be a split-decision win for the undefeated Chimaev.

Speaking with Brendan Schaub during a recent appearance on ‘The Food Truck Diaries‘, Gilbert Burns had this to say when asked if he had any regrets following the fight:

“No regrets. The only regret: the fight wasn’t five rounds. I asked for five, they gave me three. I think I should have scrambled, fought a little bit more for that. I didn’t. It was only three rounds. That was the only regret. But other than that, I don’t regret it, no.”

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

Continuing Gilbert Burns spoke about looking across the cage after the end of the second round and seeing Khamzat Chimaev:

“He was dead. He was dead. And his coach, man that guy was having a heart attack … Like crazy. And I s*** you, two more rounds, I’m going to kill this guy. This guy’s (coach) gonna die too of a heart attack. I was like s*** I need two more rounds. So I guess he’s going to learn from that.”

Obviously Burns is confident that had the fight gone five rounds instead of three, he would have come out victorious.

As for what is next for ‘Durinho’, he’s already hoping to have a rematch with Chimaev.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

Apparently Khamzat is on board, taking to ‘Instagram’ saying:

“In five rounds, I will take your soul. See you soon, boy.”

For now though, Khamzat Chimaev is rumored to be facing Nate Diaz (20-13 MMA) next, who has been calling for a fight for what seems like an eternity. To date there has been no confirmation from the UFC.

As for Gilbert Burns, he’s looking to get back in the win column, but who his next opponent might be has yet to be determined.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

Would you like to see a Chimaev vs Burns II? Do you believe Burns would come out the winner in a five round battle?