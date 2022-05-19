UFC legend Georges St-Pierre details the strategy he would have used to defeat Kamaru Usman

UFC legend, Georges St-Pierre, has detailed the strategy he would have used to defeat Kamaru Usman.

Georges St-Pierre, widely regarded as one of the greatest fighters in mixed martial arts history, retired in February 2019. The Canadian is a two division champion in the UFC, having won titles in the welterweight and middleweight divisions.

In speaking with James Lynch on his YouTube channel ‘Lynch on Sports‘, Georges St-Pierre was asked if he was in his prime and were to fight Usman, what would his game plan be?

Responding, Georges St-Pierre had this to say:

“Usman has a style where he’s very good at chain wrestling… He can do it all, he’s very well rounded. His main specialty is wrestling, he’s very good at putting opponents against the fence and working from there. My style, I was more a guy that moves, hit and run, so to speak. That was my game. So my game would have been to put him down, but with fakes and proactive and reactive takedowns. I would have liked, if I would have fought him, to put him on his back because I’ve never seen him there. So that would have been my strategy.”

Georges St-Pierre expanded on the technique he would use against Kamaru Usman, saying:

“Where someone seems stronger than everybody, that’s where you need to attack because sometimes the strength gets transformed into a weak link. Because you never know how he fights on his back. No one has ever exposed him there. So there are guys that are very good wrestlers, but once they’re on their back they’ve never been there so you don’t know how they’ll react. So because of that, that’s what I would have tried to do in a fight.”

It is true that Kamaru Usman is quickly catching up to Georges St-Pierre and could even surpass the legend himself with a few more wins.

Usman (20-1 MMA) is hoping to meet up with Leon Edwards (19-3 MMA) at UFC 278 on August 20, 2022, however it has yet to be officially announced. If it happens, it would be the second time the two would meet in the Octagon, the first took place in December 2015 where Usman came out the victor.

Do you agree with Georges St-Pierre’s strategy on how to defeat Kamaru Usman?