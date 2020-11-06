Gilbert Burns expresses interest in TUF coaching spot: “Why not?”

No. 2-ranked UFC welterweight contender Gilbert Burns is interested in coaching the upcoming season of The Ultimate Fighter.

UFC President Dana White recently revealed that, after a lengthy hiatus, the Ultimate Fighter will return to our screens in early 2021.

This season of the show, which gives MMA prospects the opportunity to earn contracts with the UFC, will feature hopefuls in the men’s bantamweight and middleweight divisions. While casting has already begun—virtually, due the coronavirus pandemic—the coaches for the upcoming season are still a mystery.

Enter Gilbert Burns.

Speaking on Twitter on Friday, Burns expressed interest in coaching the show.

TUF? 🤷🏾‍♂️ why not? — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) November 6, 2020

“TUF? Why not,” Burns wrote.

Burns, a former contender in the lightweight division, has not fought since May, when he picked up a huge victory over former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley, building on wins over Alexey Kunchenko, Gunnar Nelson and Demian Maia to improve to 4-0 as a welterweight. That win over Woodley earned Burns a shot at reigning UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman, which was scheduled for UFC 251 in July. Unfortunately, that plan fell through when Burns tested positive for COVID-19, and was replaced by Jorge Masvidal, who Usman defeated by unanimous decision.

Burns was then rescheduled for a title shot against Usman at UFC 256 in December. Regrettably, that plan also collapsed when Usman withdrew from the matchup with lingering injuries.

With his long-awaited title shot currently on ice, it’s possible that Burns is keen to stay busy in the meantime. A TUF coaching job would certainly keep him occupied.

Do you think Gilbert Burns would make a good coach on The Ultimate Fighter? If so, who would you like to see him coach against? Let us know in the comments section below.