UFC Vegas 13 weigh-in results: Headliners on point

On Saturday night, the UFC will return to our screens with the under-the-radar UFC Vegas 13 card out of the Apex facility.

The card, which will air on ESPN+, will be headlined by a light heavyweight scrap between former title challengers Glover Teixeira and Thiago Santos. While the next crack at UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz is expected to go to UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya, Teixeira and Santos are both optimistic they can jump the line with impressive victories on Saturday night.

The UFC Vegas 13 card will be co-headlined by a clash of heavyweights, as rising Canadian contender Tanner Boser looks for the biggest win of his career against the promotion’s former heavyweight champion, Andrei Arlovski. Other highlights of the card include a dynamite strawweight scrap between Claudia Gadelha and Yan Xiaonan and a clash of talented middleweights as Ian Heinisch takes on Brendan Allen.

On Friday morning, the fighters on the UFC Vegas 13 card stepped onto the scales to weigh in for battle. See the full results of the card’s weigh-ins below (via MMA Junkie):

UFC Vegas 13 Main Card | 10:00 pm ET on ESPN+

Thiago Santos (205.5) vs. Glover Teixeira (205.5)

Andrei Arlovski () vs. Tanner Boser ()

Raoni Barcelos (135.5) vs. Khalid Taha (135.5)

Brendan Allen (185) vs. Ian Heinisch (185.5)

Claudia Gadelha (115.5) vs. Yan Xiaonan (115.5)

UFC Vegas 13 Preliminary Card | 7:00 pm ET on ESPN+

Trevin Giles (185.5) vs. Bevon Lewis (185)

Giga Chikadze (145) vs. Jamey Simmons ()

Marcos Rogerio De Lima () vs. Alexandr Romanov (260)

Darren Elkins (145.5) vs. Eduardo Garagorri (145.5)

Ramiz Brahimaj (170) vs. Max Griffin (170)

Anthony Birchak (136) vs. Gustavo Lopez (135.75)

Which fights on this anticipated card are you most exciting for? Which light heavyweight contender do you think will come out on top in the main event? Let us know your picks in the comments section below.