Dan Hardy slams “sack of sh*t” Tyron Woodley following “embarrassing” boxing match with Jake Paul

Former UFC welterweight Dan Hardy slammed “sack of sh*t” Tyron Woodley following his “embarrassing” recent boxing match with Jake Paul.

Hardy was recently given his full release from his UFC contract and he has been targeting a comeback to combat sports. There have been talks about him potentially fighting kickboxing legend John Wayne Parr, but in a recent interview, Hardy confirmed that he is also considering taking a boxing match. One of the names he wants to fight is Woodley.

“There’s also a couple of boxing options as well, but until the right opponent’s offered that really kind of tantalizes me, then I’ll wait. Maybe if Tito (Ortiz) beats Anderson Silva this weekend I’ll fight Tito. I’d fight Tyron Woodley if he fancied it as well. He looked like a sack of sh*t the other week. That was very embarrassing,” Dan Hardy told Submission Radio (h/t LowKickMMA).

Getting into more detail about Woodley’s performance against Paul, which saw him lose a split decision in his pro boxing debut, and then took a shot at Woodley’s rap career.

“The reason I’m annoyed about it, is that he validated exactly what I thought was gonna happen, and I expected more from him. Like dude, you’re nearly 40, you’re rap game’s not going anywhere, you’re MMA career’s done, you’ve got a guy in front of you that’s been trashing your mom, that’s been talking a whole heap of nonsense for how many months?” Hardy said. “And you’ve got eight rounds to punch him in the face and you’re already half punching him through the ropes, and then you don’t put your foot on the gas because you’re afraid of being vulnerable? That just looks weak to me. It looks weak and it wastes people’s money. And I love all these weird and wonderful fights, but that’s when it runs out of steam. Like, that’s when the fire burns out, is when people tune in and they see that shitshow and they go, ‘oh, I won’t get it next time, because I’ll expect the same thing’.

