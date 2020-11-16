Promoter: “Laughable” to say Tyson Fury has fought better competition than Anthony Joshua

Promoter Eddie Hearn believes it’s “laughable” to suggest that Tyson Fury has fought better competition than his star client, Anthony Joshua.

Fury and Joshua are regarded as the two best heavyweight boxers on the planet today, with the former laying claim to the WBC title, and the latter in possession of WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO heavyweight titles.

While Joshua is considered the unified heavyweight champion, many fans feel Fury is the superior fighter on the basis that he’s fought and beaten better competition.

Hearn begs to differ.

“It makes me laugh when people look at AJ’s resume. Maybe I’m seeing something other people don’t?” Hearn told Sky Sports (via The Mac Life).

“I mean [Joshua has fought] Dillian Whyte, Dominic Breazeale, Wladimir Klitschko, Joseph Parker, Alexander Povetkin, Carlos Takam previously that I missed out, Andy Ruiz, Kubrat Pulev,” Hearn added. “These are consecutive fights. You don’t see Tom Schwarz, Otto Wallin, Sefer Serferi. Who is the other geezer [Fury fought]? I can’t even remember his name, the Italian bloke? And then Agit Kabayel.

“I mean it’s laughable when you compare the two resumes, but it’s in black and white for everyone to see,” Hearn continued. “AJ has consistently proved that he will fight all-comers – mandatory challengers, unified champions, future hall of famers.

“Anybody, and now he’s doing it again, and that’s why when you talk about [Oleksandr] Usyk, he will fight Usyk no problems at all, but he wants to fight Tyson Fury. He wants to prove he’s the best heavyweight in the world and undisputed or not, we will do everything we can to make sure it is. Not one person can have any doubt after that fight, who the baddest man on the planet is.”

