Gilbert Burns sends violent warning to Leon Edwards: “When my hands touch you, you going to wake up at ICU”

Gilbert Burns has taken a shot at Leon Edwards over his recent performance against Nate Diaz.

Although Edwards dominated 24 minutes of the fight at UFC 263, what many will remember is the final minute where Diaz rocked the Brit. He had Edwards on wobbly legs but Diaz didn’t capitalize and lost a clear-cut decision.

After the win, Edwards said he was going to hold out for a title shot which many criticized. Colby Covington has already been promised the next title so it’s unlikely Edwards will get the next crack. If he decides to fight again, facing the winner of Stephen Thompson vs. Gilbert Burns made sense, yet Burns believes if they were to fight he would KO Edwards.

“Journeyman Nate almost knocked your ass out! When my hands touch you, you going to wake up at ICU,” Burns wrote on Twitter to Edwards.

It shouldn’t be a surprise to see Burns take a shot at Edwards as they two have had a rivalry. Both men have called to fight the other at different points and Edwards didn’t think Burns deserved the title shot. Yet, if Burns beats Thompson, perhaps the fight does happen and is the main event of a Fight Night card later this year.

Gilbert Burns, as mentioned, is set to return in the co-main event of UFC 264 against Stephen Thompson. It will be his first fight since he suffered a TKO loss to Kamaru Usman for the welterweight title. Prior to that, he earned a dominant decision win over Tyron Woodley after knocking out Demian Maia in the first round. In his first two welterweight fights, he took them on short notice and beat Gunnar Nelson and Alexey Kunchenko by decision.

