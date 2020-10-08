Georges St-Pierre: “Will I regret” staying retired?

Georges St-Pierre is still undecided on mounting a comeback, but the Canadian legend is worried he’ll regret it if he doesn’t fight again.

St-Pierre has been retired since 2017, but has been floating the idea of another fight ever since—specifically with undefeated UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

As he closes in on his 40th birthday, the Canadian, who previously held the UFC welterweight and middleweight titles, is still unsure if he’ll fight again, but is worried he’ll regret it if he doesn’t.

“Why step back in? But why not step back in?” St-Pierre told TSN on Wednesday (via MMA Junkie). “We only live once. That’s the question that I’m facing now, you know? If I have an opportunity to do it and all the stars align and I don’t do it – because I’ve still got it now. I’d say I’m in my best years. Will I regret, when I reach 50 years? … I don’t know.

“I’m kind of satisfied [with what I’ve achieved],” St-Pierre added. “Do you know what I mean? Satisfaction for the athlete is the death. You’re done. You’re finished when you’re satisfied. In order to come back, I’m in a mental state of mind where I’m not sure. The stars would need to be aligned perfectly.”

As far as a fight with Nurmagomedov goes, St-Pierre is still interested, but seems discouraged with the negotiations for the bout thus far. He’s also no longer interested in meeting the lightweight champion at 155 pounds.

“[Two] years ago, when I retired, we tried to make the fight happen,” St-Pierre said. “I was all-in. I was trying to make the fight happen. And the UFC didn’t want to do it. Now, two years have passed by. I don’t know if the UFC is gonna change their mind. Even if the UFC wants to make the fight, they change their minds, the stars have to align.

“I haven’t cut weight for a long time,” St-Pierre added. “If I go down to 155, my performance will be compromised. I know Khabib is about the same size as me. He’s maybe bigger than me when he’s offseason. I never go up to 200. I’m at 185. That’s turned to his advantage. If we cut more weight, he’s able to bounce back more than I am. He’s used to it. I’ve never been a big fan of cutting weight. Even when I was a welterweight, I was 185. Most guys now are much bigger than 185.

“That’s one of the principles of the art of war. Know the terrain. I don’t know. I’ve never fought at 155. He knows, I believe, to make it fair, we need to fight in a place we’ve never been. Both of us. That would have to be a condition to me coming back if it happens.”

Do you think we’ll ever see Georges St-Pierre fight again?