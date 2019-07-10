Khabib Nurmagomedov acknowledges Georges St-Pierre might be too old for comeback

UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov has been campaigning for a fight with former UFC welterweight and middleweight champion Georges St-Pierre for some time.

That being said, the lightweight champion seems to think that the time for this matchup is drawing to a close, as St-Pierre is already 38 years old.

“If he want to fight, he can come back, but if he 38, he has to enjoy his age,” Nurmagomedov told TSN’s Aaron Bronsteter.

My latest @SportsCentre feature with Khabib Nurmagomedov on why he is interested in a potential superfight with Georges St-Pierre, whether he has any regrets about the incident at UFC 229 and how his father reacted. Full feature: https://t.co/3uFjwPCFTA pic.twitter.com/TCJJdMtUnv — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) July 10, 2019

While Khabib Nurmagomedov seems to think the window for this matchup is closing, it’s one he still wants, as St-Pierre is a massive star who can seemingly make the lightweight division’s 155-pound weight limit.

“Georges already was welterweight champion and middleweight champion, and I know if he comes back he wants to fight in lightweight championship,” Nurmagomedov said. “He can make weight, he’s not very big. He’s like 190 195 [pounds]. A lot of lightweights [weigh] more than him. I think he can make weight and it’s going to be a great fight if I fight with him, if I defend my title with him. For legacy, even for him, even for me, it’s going to be a great fight.”

While Khabib Nurmagomedov would love to fight Georges St-Pierre, he has nothing but nice things about the Canadian star. He has met St-Pierre, and even had dinner with him.

“Last time I meet him in Moscow, I stay in one hotel, and when I go to my room, I see him,” Nurmagomedov said of his last meeting with St-Pierre. “He’s sitting with his friends in restaurant. I come from his back, try to choke him a little bit (laughs). I meet him. We have good time in Moscow. A couple times, we get dinner together. It was before he fight with Michael Bisping. Of course I respect him. This guy in my opinion is greatest athlete ever who compete inside the UFC. Him and Fedor [Emelianenko] is two greatest, in my opinion.”

Do you think we’ll ever see Khabib Nurmagomedov and Georges St-Pierre fight?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 7/10/2019.