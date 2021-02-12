Georges St-Pierre breaks down UFC 258’s Kamaru Usman vs. Gilbert Burns title fight

MMA legend Georges St-Pierre broke down this weekend’s UFC 258 main event between UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman and Gilbert Burns.

If anyone would be the one to accurately analyze a UFC welterweight title fight, it’s the greatest welterweight himself, GSP. No one has been in more title fights at 170lbs than GSP, so when he talks about the division that he dominated, you have to listen and respect his opinion. The Canadian took to his Twitter to analyze this weekend’s main event at UFC 258 between Usman and Burns.

“Kamaru Usman against Gilbert Burns. They both train with each other before, they know each other, I dont think they have much surprise for one another. However, training in the gym is very different than fighting in the cage. Usman, he’s very good when he’s bringing his opponent against the fence. He’s very good with the wall wrestling then he can get his opponent tired and he can put him down and used his ground and pound. He can neutralize the ability of his opponent by using the fence. Burns, I believe he would be at his best to stay in the middle of the fence to fight Kamaru Usman. Usman has a lot of experience n championship round fights, Burns does not. That’s why I think the experience will play in the favor of Usman,” St-Pierre said.

Both Usman and Burns are coming into this fight on hot streaks. Usman has actually won 15 straight fights dating back to 2015 and he’s a perfect 12-0 in the UFC. As for Burns, he’s currently riding a six-fight win streak and he’s won all four of his fights since moving up to 170lbs. This promises to be a fantastic welterweight title fight, and you know that St-Pierre will be watching intently with Usman in reach of touching some of GSP’s sacred records with a win here.

Do you agree with Georges St-Pierre about his breakdown for the Kamaru Usman vs. Gilbert Burns fight at UFC 258?