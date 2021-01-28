Geoff Neal calls out Li Jingliang

After losing a decision to Stephen Thompson his last time out, UFC welterweight contender Geoff Neal now has his sights set on Li Jingliang.

After missing a year of action due to health issues, Neal finally returned to the Octagon in the main event of UFC Vegas 17 back in December. In his first five-round UFC fight, Neal was able to go the distance with an elite opponent in Thompson, ultimately losing a unanimous decision. Despite the loss, however, Neal is still a top-15 ranked opponent, coming in at No. 11 in the UFC. Right behind him at No. 12 is Jingliang — fresh off a KO win over Santiago Ponzinibbio — and Neal wants him next.

Speaking to James Lynch of Line Movement, Neal said he’s looking to return to the Octagon in April, and he hopes it’s Jingliang standing across the cage from him.

Geoff Neal @handzofsteelmma on who he wants to fight next and why @LynchOnSports got it completely wrong 😂 Full interview: https://t.co/YWQwN5OXuv pic.twitter.com/CgoFGAKY3z — Line_Movement (@Line_Movement) January 27, 2021

“April would be perfect. That’s when I’m looking at. My coach said March, but I’m feeling April,” Neal said of when he wants to return.

“The only (fight) that really makes sense at this point — cause I don’t want to fight Neil (Magny) off a loss, you know what I mean, I mean I guess it’s possible — but it’s probably going to be Li (Jingliang).”

Magny is actually ranked one spot ahead of Neal at No. 10, but he is coming off of a lopsided decision loss to Michael Chiesa so his stock is down at the moment. Jingliang, on the other hand, is coming off of a crazy upset KO win over Ponzinibbio in his last fight. Both Neal and Jingliang are also two heavy-handed strikers and a matchup between them would be a lot of fun for the fans. Neal wants it, and you’d have to imagine Jingliang would too, so now let’s see if the UFC likes the fight.

Do you want to see Geoff Neal vs. Li Jingliang, or would you prefer Neal fights someone else next instead?