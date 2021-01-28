Jake Paul drills 4-second KO punch with Jorge Masvidal

Jake Paul is already training for his April 17 boxing match with Ben Askren, and he’s enlisted the help of UFC star Jorge Masvidal.

Masvidal fought Askren in 2019, knocking the wrestling specialist out with a flying knee in just five seconds. It was the fastest knockout in UFC history. In anticipation of his April boxing match with Askren, Paul has moved to Miami to pick Masvidal’s brain. The pair are already working together, and drilling attacks that Paul hopes will beat Askren even faster than Masvidal did.

See it below:

He knocked out my opponent @benaskren in 5 seconds and now will help me do it in less time.. @gamebredfighter is teaching me his secrets… April 17th the fight will last less than 4 seconds and then we coming for @natediaz209 pic.twitter.com/IQWeyqh5oj — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) January 28, 2021

Jake Paul has made no secret of his plans to knock Askren out even faster than Masvidal did. Not long after his boxing match with the former UFC star was announced, he promised a quick and decisive victory in the fight.

“Ben Askren is a two-time NCAA champion, a world champion in two different global mixed martial arts organizations and has less losses on his record than Conor McGregor,” Paul told ESPN.

“Me, on the other hand, I started boxing two years ago and I’m still going to knock his ass out faster than Masvidal,” Paul added. “These MMA guys think because they throw punches they know how to box. The world complained because I knocked out a basketball player and not a real fighter. So now I’m giving the people what they want by taking on a ‘real fighter.’ After Ben Askren is added to my knockout meme collection, what can anybody say? Thank you to Triller Fight Club for giving me the platform to once again put a man to sleep. April 17, it’s lights out for Askren.”

Do you think Jake Paul will benefit from training with Jorge Masvidal?