Full betting odds released for UFC 252: Miocic vs. Cormier 3

The full betting odds have been released for all 11 fights scheduled to take place at this Saturday’s UFC 252: Miocic vs. Cormier 3 pay-per-view event.

In the main event, the UFC heavyweight title is on the line when Stipe Miocic takes on Daniel Cormier in a highly-anticipated trilogy match. These two legends have met each of the past two summers, with Cormier winning the first fight by first-round KO and Miocic taking the second fight with a fourth-round TKO. The winner of this fight will, in the words of UFC president Dana White, be the undisputed GOAT of the UFC heavyweight division.

In the co-main event, bantamweight prospect Sean O’Malley faces his toughest test to date when he takes on the always game Marlon Vera. O’Malley is coming off of two quick knockout wins over Eddie Wineland and Jose Quinonez, while Vera recently dropped a controversial decision to Song Yadong his last time out to snap a five-fight win streak.

Check out the opening betting odds for UFC 252 below, courtesy of MMAOddsbreaker.com.

UFC 252 Odds

Stipe Miocic -110

Daniel Cormier -110

Sean O’Malley -230

Marlon Vera +180

Jairzinho Rozenstruik -140

Junior dos Santos +110

Merab Dvalishvili -170

John Dodson +145

Magomed Ankalaev -360

Ion Cutelaba +270

Jim Miller -180

Vinc Pichel +140

Livinha Souza -250

Ashley Yoder +195

Herbert Burns -200

Daniel Pineda +160

Virna Jandiroba -155

Felice Herrig +125

TJ Brown -195

Danny Chavez +155

Parker Porter -165

Chris Daukaus +125

In the main event, the trilogy fight between Miocic and Cormier opened as a Pick ’em with both fighters at -110 odds. That means a $110 bet on either fighter would win you $100. It is a very difficult fight to call and the line has not moved much since the opener, though you can certainly expect heavy betting action to come in on both fighters this week

As for the co-main event, O’Malley opened at -230 with Vera opening as a +180 underdog. Bettors have hammered the opening line and O’Malley is now upwards of 3-to-1 favorite at some spots. You can expect Vera to get some dog action at some point, but this looks like another fight where the undefeated phenom O’Malley is going to close as a big favorite.

Who will your money be on this weekend at UFC 252?