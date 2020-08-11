Photo | Junior dos Santos in phenomenal shape for UFC 252 fight

Former UFC heavyweight champion Junior dos Santos seems to be incredible shape for his fight with Jairzinho Rozenstruik, which goes down at UFC 252 this Saturday.

Dos Santos has been showing off his physique in a few recent posts to Instagram, and while he remains a betting underdog against Rozenstruik, it’s clear that he’s well prepared for the challenge at hand.

Dos Santos will enter the cage at UFC 252 having lost his last two fights, succumbing to punches from Francis Ngannou and Curtis Blaydes. That being said, he’s optimistic he can finish Rozenstruik and ultimately reclaim the UFC heavyweight title.

“I don’t think it will go the distance,” dos Santos told BJPENN.com recently. “We are both strikers with a lot of knockout power, we are both knockout artists. It will be a very interesting fight for the fans and I see a beautiful fight. My advantage I believe is my speed and footwork. I move a lot and I have a lot of speed.

“Every fight is important to win especially this one, I want to go back to my winning streak,” dos Santos continued. “Just stay there for a long time and get the belt again and defend it. That is my main goal right now to become the champion again. I have everything it takes and I believe I will become the champion again, it is just a matter of time.

“This is a good fight. Every fight for me is good. I want to keep fighting, I want to fight the best and right now I believe I am fighting one of the best. I want to go back to my winning streak and very soon fight for the title again.”

Do you think this extremely fit version of Junior dos Santos will get back to winning ways at UFC 252?