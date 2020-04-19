Frank Mir announces Bellator release, open to fighting for KSW or returning to UFC as commentator

Former UFC heavyweight champion Frank Mir is now a free agent and is open to fighting for another promotion or getting behind the mic and doing commentary.

This past October saw Mir snap a four-fight losing skid when he defeated Roy Nelson via decision at Bellator 231. It was his first win since July 2015 and it couldn’t have come at a better time as it helped him avoid a dreaded five-fight losing skid. Mir was still under contract with Bellator and had one fight left on his deal after going 1-2 with the promotion, but the heavyweight legend said he’s come to a deal with Bellator to release him.

Speaking on the “Phone Booth Fighting” podcast, Mir said he’s now considering all of his options and is open to fighting for another promotion or even doing commentary.

“Basically I had a good conversation with Scott Coker. (I’m) still going to have a fight with them, just because there’s a fight left on my fight contract. Scott was very easy to talk to about it – their company’s shut down, he hasn’t even left his house in three weeks – so, once they start up, there’s going to be a backlog of fights because they have so many fighters on their roster,” Mir said (via MMAjunkie.com).

“So now I’m basically, not basically, I am a free agent. Even though I would still do fights for Bellator, I’m not beholden to any contract to anybody now. So I can try out the free market and see whoever opens up to fighting first.”

Mir said that he is interested in working for RIZIN as it’s always been a dream of his to go to Japan. He also said that KSW in Poland is intriguing to him, and named a matchup against Mariusz Pudzianowski as something that interests him. But he also said that instead of fighting he’s very much open to returning to work behind the commentary desk, even with the UFC, who he starred for between 2001 and 2016. Mir was once a highly-regarded commentary for the WEC a decade ago and perhaps could fill the same role for the UFC.

