Henry Cejudo fires back after Alexander Volkanovski calls his choice of opponents “embarrassing”

UFC bantamweight champion Henry Cejudo fired back at featherweight kingpin Alexander Volkanovski, who recently called his choice of opponents “embarrassing.”

Volkanovski was critical recently of Volkanovksi calling out aging legends like Dominick Cruz and Frankie Edgar for his next fight after his UFC 250 matchup against another legend in Jose Aldo was wiped out by the coronavirus pandemic travel restrictions. Instead of calling out top contenders like Aljamain Sterling, Petr Yan or Cory Sandhagen, Cejudo has instead focused on older fighters who are coming off of losses, and Volkanovski noticed.

The UFC featherweight champion recently dissed Cejudo for his choice of opposition and the bantamweight champ heard the comments. Writing on his Twitter, Cejudo fired back at Volkanovski for his recent remarks, suggesting the two may soon meet in the Octagon.

What’s going to be more embarrassing is when you lose to a flyweight you overgrown midget! This ain’t Hugby! #younext 🥇🥇🥇+🥇 https://t.co/AOahbVjJYQ — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) April 19, 2020

Cejudo has many title challengers to get through at 135lbs before he even considers moving up to 145lbs to taking on Volkanovski, but there’s no doubt there’s a ton of heat here between the UFC’s bantamweight and featherweight champs. Both men have been talking smack against each other for the last few months on social media, perhaps setting up a big superfight in the future between two of the top pound-for-pound fighters in the UFC.

In the meantime, look for Cejudo to continue training for a proposed matchup against Cruz at UFC 250 on May 9. There’s no certainty that fight will actually take place due to the coronavirus crisis but right now the UFC has Cejudo earmarked to fight Cruz on the stacked card. Perhaps in a few years, though, we’ll see him fight Volkanovski in a superfight.

