Frank Lester: Jon Jones only practices stoned

According to the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA), the organization that undertakes drug testing for the UFC, “the WADA Prohibited List establishes marijuana and cannabinoids as substances that are prohibited in-competition. The use of prohibited substances in sport, without an approved Therapeutic Use Exemption (TUE), may lead to an anti-doping rule violation and sanction.” All the same, many fighters still use the drug recreationally and medicinally. UFC light heavyweight champ Jon Jones is allegedly one of those fighters.

At least, that’s what his former coach Frank Lester says.

Lester recently parted ways JacksonWink MMA, the gym Jones has called home for the duration of his UFC career. After this exit, Lester accused Jones of owing him thousands of dollars.

Speaking to MMA Fighting this week, Lester elaborated on his issues with Jones, and also shared some interesting details about Jones’ alleged marijuana use.

“He likes to get in his vibe, you know what I’m saying? So before every practice, Jon likes to get all the coaches together and you know, listen to some Bob Marley and smoke a little blunt,” Lester said of Jones. “(Jackson Wink co-founder and head coach) Greg (Jackson) and (Winkeljohn) aren’t a part of that. But he likes to get in his vibe.

“We all get his jeep and we drive around, we smoke a blunt, and we get back in the gym. We start stretching out. We always pray in, and we always pray out. Sometimes Jon does it, and sometimes it’s like, ‘Hey, Frank, you do it this time, or Eric, you do it this time.’ Either way, someone prays in and says, ‘Lord, thank you for our lives, and grant us a good training session and (give) the energy and the wisdom to give Jon the proper training he needs to win this next world title.’ And then we train. We train f*cking hard.”

Lester further elaborated on Jones’ alleged marijuana usage in a quote that didn’t make MMA Fighting’s article (via author Steven Marrocco on Twitter).

“(Jones) only practices high,” he said. “Stoned, not high. It helps us. I didn’t end up liking that until Jon made me do it all the time. It’s kind of like, you see openings in sparring.”

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 10/3/2019.