Jose Aldo releases statement following victory over “very tough guy” Pedro Munhoz at UFC 265

UFC bantamweight star Jose Aldo released a statement following his victory over his opponent, the “very tough guy” Pedro Munhoz, at UFC 265.

Aldo won a unanimous decision over Munhoz in the co-main event of the UFC 265 pay-per-view. The Brazilian was able to outstrike his fellow countryman for the majority of the three rounds and take home a clear verdict on the judges’ scorecards. For Aldo, it was his second straight win after defeating Marlon Vera by decision in his last fight. He has won two straight fights now after having lost three straight fights. Despite being 34 years old and about to turn 35, Aldo seems to actually be improving and getting better as a fighter.

Taking to his social media following the win over Munhoz, Aldo reacted to the victory. In his statement, “Junior” thanked his opponent Munhoz for being tough, while also telling his fans that he is convinced he still has what it takes to be the UFC bantamweight champion.

I dedicate myself a lot, I’ve been training more and more and I’ll do my best to be champion of this category. Pedro is a very tough guy, thank you for the fight. I want to be champion and you can be sure that I will fall into the next challengers. Thanks to my fans in Brazil! and the world! Professor Nemo, Navy and all my Nova União team who are walking through life with me. Oss ” #togetherwithaldo #teamjosealdo #ufc #ufc265

With the win over Munhoz, Aldo cemented himself as one of the top-five fighters at 135lbs. For his next fight, he could take on anyone of TJ Dillashaw, Cory Sandhagen, Rob Font, or Dominick Cruz. After getting stopped by Petr Yan just over a year ago at UFC 251, it now seems like Aldo could be just one more win away from fighting for the UFC title again.

