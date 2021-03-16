Francis Ngannou reveals he will have Kamaru Usman in his corner for Stipe Miocic rematch to help him with his wrestling

Francis Ngannou will have Kamaru Usman in his corner for his heavyweight title fight at UFC 260.

In the main event of the pay-per-view card on March 27, Ngannou will rematch Stipe Miocic after being dominated by him the first time around. Miocic used his wrestling to take Ngannou down at will to secure the decision win.

Ahead of the rematch, Francis Ngannou had already been preparing his takedown defense but added another wrinkle to his camp. Not only has been working at Xtreme Couture but recently Kamaru Usman came out to work with him and will corner him at UFC 260.

“Yeah, so Kamaru Usman’s gonna be in my corner for this fight. So it’s good having him here, helping me out for the fight, by this time you need everything,” Ngannou said on his Fight Camp vlog. “Basically, he is gonna be in my corner and it’s good for him to train where I am and to bring his own asset into the game. This is a very decisive moment leading up to the fight so it is very important to engage with him. He’s gonna be in my corner basically helping me with my wrestling, which is great. So yeah, it’s good.”

There is no question getting to work with Kamaru Usman will only help Francis Ngannou out. Usman is one of the best wrestlers in MMA and his advice before and during the fight will be key for Ngannou becoming the new heavyweight champion. Usman also has cornering experience so he will be a welcomed addition to Ngannou’s corner.

Francis Ngannou enters his title fight riding a four-fight winning streak with all wins coming by first-round knockout. He last fought back last May at UFC 249 where he KO’d Jairzinho Rozenstruik in 20 seconds.

What do you make of Kamaru Usman being in Francis Ngannou’s corner at UFC 260?