Dana White reacts to Daniel Cormier vs. Stipe Miocic 3 at UFC 252

UFC President Dana White spoke to the media shortly following the conclusion of tonight’s UFC 252 event headliner between Daniel Cormier and Stipe Miocic.

Cormier and Miocic threw down for a third time this evening in Las Vegas, this after splitting their first two meeting. In their initial encounter at UFC 226, ‘DC’ was able to put Miocic to sleep in the very first round. However, in the pairs second meeting at UFC 241, it was the Ohio native who scored a finish, stopping Daniel Cormier in the fourth round via TKO.

Tonight’s trilogy bout proved to be an all out war. Miocic and Cormier went toe-to-toe for five straight rounds much to the delight of fans watching around the world. Ultimately, Stipe Miocic was able to edge out a unanimous decision victory over Daniel Cormier in tonight’s event headliner, thanks in part to a second round knockdown.

Shortly following the conclusion of tonight’s event, UFC President Dana White spoke to members of the media where he shared the following thoughts on Miocic vs. Cormier 3.

When asked if he thought tonight was the last time fight fans would see Daniel Cormier compete White responded by suggesting he doesn’t think ‘DC’ will actually retire. He then added “I’ll let him do his thing.”

The UFC President was then asked about the eye poke that appeared to badly injure Cormier’s left eye at the end of round three.

“Cormier’s eye was hurt before it was poked,” Dana White said. “He can’t use that as an excuse.”

The brash UFC boss would later confirm that Francis Ngannou will be the next man to challenge Stipe Miocic for the promotions heavyweight title.

What do you think of the comments made by Dana White regarding tonight’s UFC 252 headliner between Daniel Cormier and Stipe Miocic? Share your thoughts in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on August 15, 2020