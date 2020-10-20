Dana White says Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Justin Gaethje is “trending to be the biggest fight” in UFC history

Dana White is expecting the UFC 254 pay-per-view headlined by a lightweight title fight between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Justin Gaethje to do big business.

In the lead up to the PPV, it has felt like a big fight as Nurmagomedov is a massive star and many think Gaethje is the toughest challenge for the champ. According to White, the trends for the fight is better than any other event they have done.

“This thing is trending off the charts for us right now,” Dana White said to TMZ Sports. “So, today is Tuesday and on Monday, this thing was trending to be the biggest fight we have ever had. Not Thursday, not Friday, Monday.”

The biggest event in UFC history was Nurmagomedov vs. McGregor back at UFC 229. For Dana White, he does have concerns UFC 254 won’t break that record partly due to the fact the main card starts in the afternoon in North America.

“It is trending bigger than that right now,” White said. “Will the trend hold? One of the things that is a big negative for us is that it is not in primetime at home and it is hard to message that to people.”

Khabib Nurmagomedov is coming off a submission win over Dustin Poirier at UFC 242 to defend his belt. Before that, he submitted Conor McGregor to earn his first title defense. In his career, he also holds notable wins over Edson Barboza, Rafael dos Anjos, and Michael Johnson.

Justin Gaethje claimed the interim lightweight title at UFC 249 when he beat Tony Ferguson by fifth-round TKO. The win was his fourth in a row as he scored first-round KO’s over Donald Cerrone, Edson Barboza, and James Vick. “The Highlight” is also the former World Series of Fighting lightweight champion.

