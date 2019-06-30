Ben Askren shares short story that showcases just how far Daniel Cormier has come with ‘Detail’

On Saturday afternoon, current UFC heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier (22-1 MMA) teased that he would be making a major announcement.

About three hours later ‘DC’ followed through on his promise by breaking the following news.

“I am happy to announce that I am now doing Detail, this puts me in some elite company. Kobe Bryant and Peyton Manning are the only other two athletes with a detail series. Fight analysis and breaking down some of the greatest athletes in the world to the finest, smallest detail.” Daniel Cormier wrote on Instagram. “I am truly blessed, and none of this would be possible if not for all the love and support that you guys all show me. I could not have imagined this would be my life. I’m just a kid from the northside of Lafayette, Louisiana thank you all so much. I start with Amanda Nunes on Monday on ESPN+ Tune in.”

While Daniel Cormier will certainly be great in this new role, fight fans can breathe a sigh of relief as the announcement has no impact on his upcoming rematch with Stipe Miocic.

Cormier will square off with Miocic for a second time in the headliner of August’s UFC 241 event in Anaheim. ‘DC’ had won the pairs first encounter at UFC 226 by way of first round knockout.

One of Cormier’s longtime friends and wrestling teammates, Ben Askren took to Twitter to congratulate Daniel Cormier while sharing a brief story that really showcases how far the reigning heavyweight champion has come since 2008.

I remember opening ceremonies Beijing 2008 when @dc_mma was so scared to ask for a picture with @kobebryant he made me do it! Things have come along way! Your the man DC https://t.co/dqUg8ZfKGM — Ben Askren (@Benaskren) June 30, 2019

“I remember opening ceremonies Beijing 2008 when Daniel Cormier was so scared to ask for a picture with Kobe Bryant he made me do it! Things have come along way! Your the man DC!” – Ben Askren

The lone worry that comes with Cormier’s exciting announcement of ‘Detail’ is that it appears to be another step towards retirement. That means a potential trilogy bout with bitter rival Jon Jones may never come to fruition.

As for Ben Askren, the former Bellator and ONE welterweight champion will return to the octagon on July 6 at UFC 239 for a fight with Jorge Masvidal.

Will you be tuning in to watch Daniel Cormier when detail airs on ESPN+ next week? Sound off in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com June 30, 2019