Former UFC champion Rashad Evans is coming out of retirement

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Rashad Evans is coming out of retirement and discussions are already underway regarding his return.

Evans (19-8-1 MMA) had retired from mixed martial arts in June of 2018, following a first round knockout loss to Anthony Smith. That setback had marked Suga’s fifth in a row, as he had previously suffered setbacks to Sam Alvey, Daniel Kelly, Glover Teixeira and Ryan Bader.

Despite not having won a fight since scoring a TKO victory over Chael Sonnen at UFC 167 in November of 2013, Rashad Evans is making a comeback to combat sports.

According to ESPN’s Brett Okamoto, the former UFC light heavyweight champion is already in discussions and is targeting Logan Paul and Roy Jones Jr. as potential opponents.

Rashad Evans (@SugaRashadEvans) is coming out of retirement, per his manager Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00). Discussions are already underway for his return. Not surprising, considering the climate of combat sports right now. Targeted opponents include Logan Paul and Roy Jones. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) June 19, 2021

The 41-year-old, Rashad Evans, has yet to release a formal statement regarding his return.

As for his alleged desired opponents, Logan Paul (0-1) most recently competed in an exhibition match with Floyd Mayweather, where he managed to go a full eight rounds with the boxing legend.

Meanwhile, Roy Jones Jr. has not stepped foot in the squared circle since his exhibition boxing match with fellow great Mike Tyson in 2020.

Rashad Evans does possess some serious knockout power, as evident in his one-punch finish of Chuck Liddell at UFC 88. With that said, it would be interesting to see how his standup would holdup against the likes of a boxing great such as Roy Jones Jr.

