Former UFC fighter Brian Stann shares some advice for Khamzat Chimaev: “Don’t be in such a rush”

Brian Stann has some advice for Khamzat Chimaev who has just come off a victory lap at UFC 273 by defeating Gilbert Burns in a welterweight bout. It was Burns (20-5 MMA) who was attempting to serve Chimaev (11-0 MMA) his first loss, but it was not to be, with ‘Borz’ winning via unanimous decision.

Brian Stann, 41, retired from the UFC back 2013, after competing in the middleweight division. Stann is also a former WEC light heavyweight champion and color commentator for the UFC.

In the lastest edition of ‘The MMA Hour’ with Ariel Helwani, Brian Stann gave his thoughts on the future of Khamzat Chimaev saying (h/t Sportskeeda):

“I think at this point, it would make sense, if I’m managing him – Hey, don’t be in such a rush because the reward is Kamaru Usman. And if you wanna try and beat that monster, you’ve gotta hope that he’s getting real comfortable, and making a lot of money, and wearing all the name brands, and not training as hard. Because, athletically and mentally right now, Kamaru Usman could be the best fighter on the planet.”

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

Brian Stann also complimented Khamzat Chimaev for his gritty performance against Burns and acknowledged that Colby Covington (17-3 MMA), currently ranked the #1 welterweight, would be a good match-up for the Swede next.

Concluding, Stann had this to say about a Chimaev vs Usman fight:

“I don’t know that he’s ready and can smash Kamaru. I don’t believe he can smash Kamaru like he might say. He has to think that way. But there’s nobody walking in the octagon and just walking through Kamaru. Not gonna happen.”

Khamzat Chimaev will tell anyone that he’s prepared to fight anyone, anytime, but really wants a shot at a title fight.

Do you agree with Brian Stann that Chimaev should take his time and not be in a rush to take on Kamaru Usman?