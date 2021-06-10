Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul reportedly sells at least 1 million pay-per-views

Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul on Sunday night in Miami did well on pay-per-view.

According to BoxingScene and confirmed by The Athletic, the Showtime PPV between the undefeated boxer in Mayweather and the YouTube and social media star in Paul did at least one million buys. Sources told both outlets that Showtime is projecting at least one million buys (or slightly more) domestically – which includes cable, satellite, and streaming.

Meanwhile, a network source also revealed that Sunday for the Mayweather-Paul fight was the biggest single day of new subscription signups since the launch of Showtime’s streaming service in 2015.

It shouldn’t be a surprise to see this event do big numbers due to the following both men have. Although on paper it didn’t look competitive due to the fact Mayweather is 50-0 and Paul is 0-1, there was a massive size and age discrepancy which caught the attention of the casual viewers. Both men are also massive stars that have proven to be big draws in their careers.

Ultimately, the exhibition bout ended up going all eight rounds. In the first round, Paul landed some good shots and landed a barrage of punches to close it out. However, as the fight wore on, Mayweather started to take over as Paul began to gas but Mayweather couldn’t find the KO likely due to the size of Paul.

After the event, Mayweather said that likely was the last time he will compete as he is 44-years-old. However, it is very possible that another big payday for an exhibition bout will pique his interest. Paul, meanwhile, will fight again no questions asked. He could face another YouTuber, celebrity, or a boxer as he proved he could handle his own and be a big draw.

Are you surprised to see Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul sell at least one million pay-per-views?