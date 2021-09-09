Evander Holyfield hits pads ahead of boxing return against Vitor Belfort (Video)

Evander Holyfield, who is 58-years-old, is making his return to boxing on Saturday against Vitor Belfort.

Holyfield and Belfort are set to headline Triller Fight Club Legends 2 in Florida. Holyfield took the fight on about a weeks’ notice and many are worried about him returning to boxing at his age. Yet, on Wednesday, Holyfield had media workouts and he hit the pads which was the first time many saw him do so in years.

Don't count him out! At 58 years of age, @holyfield is looking sharper than ever! Watch him hit those mits as we open today's media #workout! [ #TrillerFightClub #LegendsII | https://t.co/Vc2e9Xwzxh ] pic.twitter.com/ph1ddwSW47 — FITE (@FiteTV) September 8, 2021

There’s no question Holyfield looks slower but he still has skills and knows how to punch and what to do. However, that is only on pads so it’s still to be seen how he looks in an actual fight.

It also shouldn’t be a surprise to see Holyfield back as he was set to return in June against Kevin McBride. However, that fight was canceled but he’s still eager to fight and do so on Triller.

“I am proud to be able to join Triller Fight Club as they are exactly what our industry needed,” Holyfield said months ago about his comeback. “They have reimagined the sport of boxing in a very exciting new way. Their combination of young talent, music, entertainment and special matchups is setting a new standard for our sport, and my return to the ring for this fight is one that everyone, myself included, will enjoy, and I am proud to help take this to the next level.”

Evander Holyfield last fought back in 2011 where he beat Brian Neilsen by TKO. Prior to that, he had a No Contest against Sherman Williams due to a cut on Holyfield’s head from an accidental head butt. In his career, he holds notable wins over Mike Tyson, George Foreman, Buster Douglas, and Larry Holmes among others.

What do you make of Evander Holyfield on the pads ahead of his return fight?