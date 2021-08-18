Endeavor reveals ‘biggest first half in UFC history’ during their second-quarter earnings report

UFC’s owners Endeavor has revealed the company enjoyed their biggest first half of the year ever in 2021.

The news comes after they revealed some fresh information regarding how they fared in the second quarter of the year when reporting their financial earnings. As we all know the last 16 months have been pretty tricky for most organizations, but when it comes to the UFC, they seem to have handled themselves pretty well.

Overall revenue for Endeavor increased to $1.1 billion in the second quarter which is up from $650 million last year.

But those $75k bonuses will seriously mess up the budget. https://t.co/5JBERq4WSu — Shaheen Al-Shatti (@shaunalshatti) August 17, 2021

“Despite continued challenges brought on by the pandemic, our company once again demonstrated resilience, due in large part to our global portfolio of premium assets and the creativity of our employees and partners,” Endeavor CEO Ariel Emanuel said in a statement.

“As you look at the secular trends defining our industries — marked by the growing demand for content, the increased value of the talent and brands behind that content, and the desire of people to come together around live events and experiences — Endeavor remains firmly and uniquely positioned for a strong second half of 2021.”

Quotes courtesy of MMA Fighting

The UFC somehow managed to keep their momentum going throughout 2020 and in doing so, they were both hailed and criticized for their decision to persevere in the face of a global pandemic.

Moving forward, it’s hard to picture anything other than this relationship going from strength to strength.

Do you think Endeavor will be happy with what the UFC is producing financially right now? Let us know your thoughts down in the comments, BJPENN Nation!