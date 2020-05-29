Eddie Hearn willing to co-promote with Dana White, open to Francis Ngannou vs. Dillian Whyte fight

Eddie Hearn is open to a potential heavyweight showdown between boxer Dillian Whyte and UFC star Francis Ngannou. In fact, he’s interested in working with Dana White to promote an entire MMA vs. boxing crossover fight card.

Hearn was asked about a potential Ngannou vs. Whyte fight during a recent Instagram live Q&A with fans.

His first question surrounded the enclosure for the fight.

The only thing is, do we go in the cage or do we go in the ring?,” Hearn said (transcript via ESPN). “Apparently Ngannou wants it in the ring though.”

Hearn then dropped the news that he’s keen to co-promote with Dana White. The boxing promoter has designs for a boxing vs. MMA crossover card, complete with a ring that transforms into a cage and back as needed.

“I thought maybe me and Dana could put this night together where you’ve got a ring which also transforms into a cage between match up,” Hearn said.”So you’ve got crossover fights but you’ve got an MMA fighter against a boxer in a ring. Then you’ve got a boxer fighting an MMA fighter in a cage.”

Interestingly, Dillian White actually competed in an MMA bout in 2008, winning by first-round knockout.

Whyte, who is represented by Hearn, is currently 27–1 as a pro boxer, with his lone loss coming against reigning champ Anthony Joshua back in 2015. He last fought in December, when he bested Poland’s Mariusz Wach by decision in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia. Whyte was expected to return to the ring for a showdown with Alexander Povetkin on May 2. The bout was then moved to July 4, and ultimately postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Francis Ngannou, meanwhile, is riding high on four-straight, first-round knockout wins over Curtis Blaydes, Cain Velasquez, Junior dos Santos and Jairzinho Rozenstruik. He’s now awaiting a shot at the UFC heavyweight title.

Would you be interested in seeing Eddie Hearn and Dana White work together, starting with a Whyte vs. Ngannou fight?