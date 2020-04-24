VIDEO | Boxer Dillian Whyte shows off violent knockout win in his lone MMA bout

Today, Dillian Whyte is one of the top heavyweight boxers in the world. Way back in 2008, however, the pugilist strapped on 4 oz. gloves for an MMA bout. He won it in emphatic fashion.

In a Friday morning Twitter post, Whyte shared footage of his lone MMA bout, which saw him turn the lights out on Mark Stroud with a blistering right hand just 12 seconds into round one. See it below:

Been leaving them face down from a young age who ever want it can get it any style anywhere anytime #FACEDOWNASSUP pic.twitter.com/6WiNbgjiE4 — Dillian Whyte (@DillianWhyte) April 24, 2020

“Been leaving them face down from a young age who ever want it can get it any style anywhere anytime,” Whyte wrote in the caption for his post.

Interestingly, White has also competed in a handful of kickboxing bouts — though the information on those contests is spotty. Whatever the case, he is clearly more than just a boxer.

If you’re wondering how Dillian Whyte would do in MMA in 2020, well, you might just get an answer soon. The boxing star recently opened the door to a move to the UFC, telling company president Dana White to call him.

“Ay, I’ll fight Stipe Miocic,” Whyte said on his YouTube channel. “I’ll kick him in the face. He’ll just try to take me down but he might go to sleep before I go down though.

“I’ll fight UFC, I’ll do one boxing fight then one UFC. One boxing fight, one MMA fight, tell Dana White to hit me up,” he added.

Dillian Whyte is currently 27–1 as a pro boxer, with his lone loss coming against reigning champ Anthony Joshua back in 2015. He last fought in December, when he bested Poland’s Mariusz Wach by decision in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia.

Whyte was expected to return to the ring for a showdown with Alexander Povetkin on May 2. The bout was then moved to July 4, and ultimately postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 4/23/2020.