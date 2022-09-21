Eddie Alvarez issues statement after parting ways with ONE Championship

Eddie Alvarez has issued a statement after parting ways with ONE Championship.

‘The Underground King’, (30-8 MMA) formerly competed in the UFC and Bellator MMA, winning world titles in both. Alvarez, 38, won the UFC Lightweight Championship once and the Bellator Lightweight World Championship twice.

- Advertisementss -

It was back in July of 2016 that Alvarez knocked out Rafael dos Anjos (31-14 MMA) to win the UFC lightweight title before losing the belt to Conor McGregor (22-6 MMA) at UFC 205 later that same year.

In October of 2018 Alvarez parted ways with the UFC and signed with ONE Championship.

- Advertisement -

Speaking on a media conference call back in 2018, Alvarez explained his decision:

“I believe the offer from ONE was too good to turn down. The UFC did their best considering what the average pay of an athlete is at the UFC, I believe the UFC did a great job. They did their best to keep me but they have a business model. They pay a certain amount for certain fighters for certain reasons so everybody is a different case. It is what it is, no harm. no foul but it’s a business first with these promotions.”

Concluding Alvarez said:

“ONE FC looked out for me, looked out for my family, they understood my wants and my needs.”

- Advertisement -

Well, almost 4 years later, Eddie Alvarez is once again a free agent.

Taking to ‘Twitter‘, Alvarez issued the following statement:

Confirmed ,I am no longer with ONE. We parted ways amicably and I remain on good terms with the ONE team. I want to thank Chatri for the opportunity and I look forward to watching their continued success. I’m officially a free agent and Ready to Hunt 👊🏼🔪 Tell me whose next ?UGK — Eddie Alvarez (@Ealvarezfight) September 21, 2022

“Confirmed, I am no longer with ONE. We parted ways amicably and I remain on good terms with the ONE team. I want to thank Chatri for the opportunity and I look forward to watching their continued success. I’m officially a free agent and Ready to Hunt. Tell me whose next? UGK”

So what is next for the fighter? Sources are claiming Alvarez is looking for the best fights available and aren’t dismissing the idea of the fighter making a move to boxing.

What would you like to see Eddie Alvarez do next?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

- Advertisement -