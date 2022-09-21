Conor McGregor details what he’s been “using” to bulk up since injury

Conor McGregor has detailed what he’s been ‘using’ to bulk up since his injury.

It was back in July of 2021 at UFC 264 that Conor McGregor (22-6 MMA) broke his leg during his lightweight bout with Dustin Poirier (28-7 MMA).

With just seconds remaining in the opening round, the former featherweight and lightweight champion was unable to continue.

Following the injury, ‘Notorious’ required surgery to repair fracture to both his tibia and fibula. Recovering ever since, McGregor is now looking for a return to the Octagon in early 2023.

Although McGregor has not yet returned to the cage, he’s been busy enjoying his yacht’s, good food and good drink. Oh yes, training too. The fighter has also been busy filming a reboot of the movie ‘Road House‘ where he has a leading role.

McGregor has shared his recovery with fans on social media, and pictures of the fighter indicate that he is much bigger than he used to be. These photos have led people to believe that perhaps he is using PED’s to bulk up.

McGregor is putting those rumors to bed, taking to ‘Twitter‘ the Irishman explained what he is ‘using’ to bulk up:

Proper Twelve and Forged Irish Stout. Served alongside my own, organically grown, Irish beef, served on a hot stone.

Tidl spray for pain. https://t.co/XcaxvlpxBA — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) September 19, 2022

Of course ‘Proper Twelve’ whiskey was founded by McGregor back in 2018, and while he no longer is the majority stockholder, the brand has done very well for him. ‘Forged Irish Stout’, brewed in the heart of Dublin, is yet another one of McGregor’s undertakings.

Hmmm, sounds more like ‘Notorious’ is promoting his own products rather than defending his new muscular body?

While USADA has not dope-tested McGregor in 2022, he was tested 19 times in 2021. In order for him to re-enter the Octagon testing would need to begin again.

What do you think about McGregor’s recipe for bulking up? Have you bought your Proper Twelve or Forged Irish Stout yet?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

