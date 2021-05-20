Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor 3 “potentially will be the biggest pay-per-view of all time,” says coach

Mike Brown, the head coach of Dustin Poirier, believes his upcoming trilogy against Conor McGregor could be the biggest pay-per-view of all time.

In the main event of UFC 264 on July 10, Poirier and McGregor are set to have their trilogy in a highly-anticipated bout. After Poirier scored a second-round TKO over the Irishman at UFC 257, both men called for the trilogy to happen given they are 1-1 against one another. With that, Brown thinks that adds to the storyline and adds to the hype of the fight.

“Yeah, this is the right choice,” Brown told MMA Junkie about Poirier-McGregor 3. “Conor is the biggest draw in this sport, and I think this well sell more pay-per-views than any other fight. This potentially will be the biggest pay-per-view of all time. It really has that capability, and it probably will. I believe that, and the title fight will always be there after.

“He’s still getting better all the time, and another guy who has paid his dues more than anyone,” Brown continued about Poirier. “These are the guys that took the long road, the guys that deserve it more than anybody.”

Entering the trilogy, many believe McGregor needs to make big changes in order to win. That starts with checking the calf kicks, but according to Brown, he says the calf kicks weren’t the reason Poirier got the KO. They believe Poirier is just the more well-rounded fighter and will get his hand raised again.

“I think Conor believes that the calf kicks is what really was the major problem. But, it wasn’t the calf kicks that knocked him out,” Brown said about Poirier’s preparations. “So I like where we’re sitting in this fight, and I’m very confident going into it. The fight game is very complex. This is one weapon of potentially thousands or more. We’re talking about one weapon there. Dustin has got a lot of them.”

Who do you think will win the trilogy, Dustin Poirier or Conor McGregor 3?