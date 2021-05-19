Cody Garbrandt believes a win over Rob Font could result in title shots at bantamweight and flyweight

Cody Garbrandt believes a win over Rob Font on Saturday night could net him title shots at bantamweight and flyweight.

Garbrandt was expected to drop down to flyweight to face Deiveson Figueiredo for the title at UFC 255. However, the former champ was forced out of the bout due to an injury and will now stay at bantamweight in the main event of UFC Vegas 27 against Font.

The fight between Garbrandt and Font is a big one for the bantamweight division and for “No Love” he believes it’s a number one contender fight. He also believes a win gets him that flyweight title shot he lost due to an injury.

“I’m looking at being a two-time weight division champion. That’s my goal. Whatever comes first,” Garbrandt said at media day. “I know we have a little bit of a circus act up front with Aljamain and Yan, they have to run that back. Aljamain just had neck surgery, so that’s going to be prolonged for a little bit. I feel like this fight right here is a title eliminator, so I finish Rob on Saturday, I have options. I have options, at bantamweight and be next in line for that, it works out perfect for me.

“You look back at November and with COVID and the things it took away from my life. But it set me up for better and more opportunities,” Garbrandt continued. “I win this fight on Saturday, I can be next in line for a bantamweight title shot. Figgy (Figueiredo) and them (Moreno) fight a few weeks after me. I was already training for a five-round fight, they are training for a five-round fight. Hopefully, none of us get injured in there, they can come out unscathed, and we can make that fight happen sooner than later.”

Cody Garbrandt returned to the win column back at UFC 250 in June with a highlight-reel KO over Raphael Assuncao. Prior to that, he suffered three straight KO losses to Pedro Munhoz and TJ Dillashaw twice to lose his bantamweight title.

Do you think Cody Garbrandt should earn a bantamweight and flyweight title shot with a win over Rob Font?