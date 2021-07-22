Dustin Poirier slams “mentally weak” Conor McGregor for injury excuses following UFC 264

UFC lightweight contender Dustin Poirier slammed “mentally weak” rival Conor McGregor for his injury excuses following UFC 264.

Poirier defeated McGregor via first-round TKO at UFC 264 earlier this month to claim the pair’s trilogy by a score of 2-1. However, the ending of the fight was controversial as McGregor broke his leg which directly led to the finish. Since the fight has gone down, McGregor has come out publicly and stated that he had an injury heading into the Poirier fight. But as far as “The Diamond” goes, he doesn’t care for McGregor’s excuses.

Speaking to Teddy Atlas on “The Fight” podcast, Poirier slammed McGregor for being mentally weak and making excuses about why he lost. As far as Poirier goes, it’s another notch in the win column, and all that matters to him at this point is to be at home with his wife and child.

“Right off the bat, mentally, I just feel like it’s weak. It’s weak, it’s excuses, but I’m trying not to read too far into it or go down these days of reading what videos are out and what people are saying, because I’m back home with my family,” Poirier said (h/t MMAjunkie.com). “It’s a win on my record. I know I did what I needed to do in the fight, pre-fight, in my training camp. “I crossed and checked all the boxes I needed to check, gave it my all and then went out there and – like we’re saying, it’s noise. Whatever people are gonna say or he’s gonna say, it is what it is. I’m healthy, I’m safe, I’m back home, have another win on my record, and I’m still the No. 1 contender, so those are facts.”

Do you think we still need to see a fourth fight between Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor to settle their beef once and for all?