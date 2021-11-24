Dustin Poirier says he will “probably go to 170” if he defeats Charles Oliveira at UFC 269

Dustin Poirier says he will “probably go to 170” if he defeats UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira for the 155lbs strap at UFC 269.

Poirier is set to return to the Octagon next month when he takes on Oliveira for the UFC’s 155lbs belt. Despite being the challenger, Poirier is actually the betting favorite on paper heading into the fight to win the title. Should that happen, then there is speculation that Poirier might decide to walk away from the sport just because he would have accomplished so much at that point. But according to Poirier, he has no plans on hanging up his gloves. If anything, Poirier says, he would want to challenge himself by moving up to 170lbs instead.

“No, I’m not retiring. I’m 32, man. I feel good. You see the way I’m moving out here today. I feel good. I’m having fun. If anything, I’ll go up. I’ll probably go to 170, if anything,” Poirier told MMAjunkie.com’s Danny Segura (h/t SportsKeeda). “But no, honestly, my goal isn’t to try to have the most successful title defenses. I don’t know. We’ll see. One day at a time. I can’t look, none of that is even a reality until December 11th happens, and I get my hand raised. I have to do that first before we can even go into these conversations because I don’t know what’s next. I live my life one day at a time, man; a quarter-mile at a time.”

Poirier has his hands full with Oliveira but provided that he wins that fight, the possibilities become endless for him at both lightweight and welterweight. Poirier is always someone who is in high demand, anyways, so expect the callouts to be louder if he wins the title.

How do you think Dustin Poirier will fare at 170lbs if he decides to move up in weight?