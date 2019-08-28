Dustin Poirier says Ferguson, not McGregor, is next in line for lightweight title

Dustin Poirier is the current interim lightweight champion and he will take on the undisputed champion, Khabib Nurmagomedov, at UFC 242.

If Poirier can get past the undefeated Russian, fans will immediately begin speculating who is next for him. A rematch against Nurmagomedov could certainly happen, or a bout with Conor McGregor. However, Poirier says it is clear Tony Ferguson deserves the next title shot. But, he isn’t focused on any of that right now.

“100 percent it’s Tony Ferguson without a second guess,” Dustin Poirier said on the UFC 242 media conference call. “Without any argument, it’s Tony Ferguson. No doubt.

“Honestly I don’t think about that type of stuff because 25 minutes with Khabib is all I can focus on right now,” Poirier added. “I can’t disrespect the work that needs to be done September 7.”

Dustin Poirier is focused solely on Khabib Nurmagomedov and is looking to implement his game plan to win the fight. He knows it will be hard to do as the Russian has never lost, yet he is more than confident in his skills.

Once the fight is over, and if Dustin Poirier hears, ‘And New’ he wants the Ferguson fight to happen next. There is no question, ‘El Cucuy’ deserves the title shot. He is the former interim lightweight champion and is currently on a 12-fight winning streak with recent wins over Donald Cerrone, Anthony Pettis, Kevin Lee, and Rafael dos Anjos among others.

Whether or not Tony Ferguson will get the next title shot is to be seen. Conor McGregor is always out there he remains the UFC’s biggest star. But, if Dustin Poirier has his way, he would defend his title against ‘El Cucuy’ first if he gets past Nurmagomedov at UFC 242.

Do you agree with Dustin Poirier that Tony Ferguson is next in line for the lightweight title shot?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 8/28/2019.