Breaking! Anthony Pettis will return to lightweight on January 18

Former UFC lightweight champion Anthony Pettis will return to the 155-pound division on January 18, this after a two-fight stint at welterweight.

”Showtime” will be squaring off with Diego Ferreira in his lightweight return, MMAJunkie’s Farah Hannoun broke the news moments ago on Twitter.

Pettis was most recently seen in action at August’s UFC 241 event in Anaheim, where he suffered a unanimous decision loss to Nate Diaz in a welterweight bout.

Prior to that, Anthony Pettis was coming off a sensational knockout victory over Stephen Thompson in a bout that served as his welterweight debut.

Pettis’ upcoming bout with Ferreira will mark his first fight at lightweight since suffering a TKO loss to Tony Ferguson at UFC 229 in October 2018.

Meanwhile, Diego Ferreira (16-2 MMA) will enter the cage with Pettis on January 18 riding a five-fight win streak. In his most recent effort at UFC 242, Ferreira picked up a unanimous decision win over Mairbek Taisumov.

The January 18 event is expected to take place in Las Vegas. It has yet to be determined whether or not the fight card will be a pay-per-view or fight night event.

That decision likely hinges on if the promotion can come to terms with Conor McGregor to return on the said date.

Who do you think will emerge victorious when Anthony Pettis and Diego Ferreira square off on January 18 in Las Vegas? Sound off in the comments section Penn Nation!

This article first appeared on the site November 25, 2019