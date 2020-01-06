Dustin Poirier says he would knock out Nate Diaz in potential fight

UFC lightweight contender Dustin Poirier told fans on his social media that he would knock out Nate Diaz if the two meet inside the Octagon.

Poirier and Diaz were supposed to link up back at UFC 230, but the fight was cancelled due to injuries. Neither man ended up fighting on the card. However, it’s clear Poirier still wants the Diaz fight because he keeps bringing up his name on social media.

In a new Twitter post, a fan asked Poirier how a potential fight with Diaz would go if they did end up fighting. Here’s what Poirier said.

I see me knocking him out https://t.co/bPVvpFe1OL — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) January 5, 2020

“I see me knocking him out”

A potential fight between Poirier and Diaz could take place as the co-main event of UFC 249. Poirier wants the fight to take place on that card because it would be insurance in case of an injury to either headliners Khabib Nurmagomedov or Tony Ferguson, who are fighting for the UFC lightweight title. The four previous times that Nurmagomedov has been booked to fight Ferguson has seen either fighter pull out with an injury.

Conor McGregor appears to have the inside track to getting that standby fighter nod, as UFC president Dana White recently said that McGregor would be ready to step in in case of an injury to either Nurmagomedov or Ferguson. However, that isn’t stopping Poirier from calling out Diaz — as well as Justin Gaethje — and trying to get that co-main event slot.

If Poirier and Diaz do fight, it would be a very exciting fight between two of the most well-rounded and dangerous lightweights on the UFC roster. Both men are also fan favorites, so if this fight did end up happening it would easily be one of the most-anticipated bouts of 2020.

How do you see a fight between Dustin Poirier and Nate Diaz going?