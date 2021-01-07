Dustin Poirier makes prediction for Dan Hooker vs. Michael Chandler

Dustin Poirier has made a prediction for the upcoming lightweight fight between top-10 contender Dan Hooker and former Bellator champ Michael Chandler.

Hooker and Chandler will collide in the co-main event of UFC 257 on January 23—a card that will be headlined by a rematch between Poirier and Conor McGregor.

During a recent interview with comedian Theo Von, Poirier shared his thoughts on who will come out on top in that Hooker vs. Chandler fight.

He says he’s leaning toward Hooker, having gotten well acquainted with the Kiwi when he defeated him in a five-round war earlier this year.

“I think Hooker beats him on the feet,” Poirier said. “I think the length—Chandler’s not a tall guy—Hooker’s really long and a better boxer than I thought he was. [He has] good timing, it’s tough to get his rythm. Hooker’s a tough fight for anybody, I think. It’ll be [about] if Chandler can get the takedowns, and if he can, can he keep down?

“If he starts getting takedowns and getting dominant position, he might be able to get a decision,” Poirier added. “I’m not saying he can’t finish Hooker. He can finish him, but I would lean toward Hooker on that one, man. I don’t know the odds, but I would give Hooker a slight edge.

“And it’s Chandler’s first fight in the UFC,” Poirier concluded. “I’m sure he has a lot on his back, a lot to prove. But like you said, he’s a veteran. He’s been fighting big names for a long time, so that might not even phase him.”

Dan Hooker will enter the UFC 257 co-main event having not fought since he was defeated by Dustin Poirier earlier this year. Michael Chandler, one the other hand, will be making his UFC debut after a long run in the Bellator cage.

What do you think of Dustin Poirier’s prediction for the fight?