Dustin Poirier is doing the smart thing by taking Conor McGregor trilogy over title fight, says Dana White

Dana White is not surprised Dustin Poirier is taking the trilogy fight with Conor McGregor over the vacant lightweight title fight.

After the UFC officially confirmed Khabib Nurmagomedov’s retirement, the promotion booked Charles Oliveira vs. Michael Chandler for the vacant title. Many fans were confused as to why Poirier wasn’t involved in it, but White revealed “The Diamond” was offered a title fight but turned it down to get the McGregor trilogy which White likes.

“Dustin (Poirier) wants the rematch (with Conor McGregor). It’s smart,” Dana White said at the UFC 260 press conference. “That’s what he should do… We’ve been in positions like this before with others who have made the mistake of not taking that fight. Biggest mistake of their lives.”

It shouldn’t be a surprise to see Dustin Poirier want the Conor McGregor trilogy instead of a title fight. It will be a bigger payday then what he would get for the title fight, and he gets more fans and more praise if he beats the Irishman again rather than beating Oliveira or Chandler for the belt.

For Poirier, he also has confidence in himself that he can beat McGregor again. Assuming he does beat the Irishman, he would get the title shot anyway as well as getting the big payday before getting the title fight.

As of right now, the trilogy is not official but it is expected to be in July or sometime this summer.

Prior to the win over McGregor, Dustin Poirier had a Fight of the Year contender against Dan Hooker in June where he edged out a decision. It got him back into the win column after he suffered a submission loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov for the lightweight title. He also is the former interim champ and holds notable wins over Justin Gaethje, Eddie Alvarez, Max Holloway, and Anthony Pettis.

