Tony Ferguson compares fighting for UFC title to “a wet dream”

Tony Ferguson says the thought of fighting for an undisputed UFC title feels a bit like a “wet dream.”

Ferguson is slated to return to the Octagon in the co-main event of UFC 256 this Saturday, where he will take on streaking contender Charles Oliveira. The bout will mark his opportunity to rebound from a TKO loss to Justin Gaethje, which marked the end of an incredible, 12-fight win-streak.

Speaking to the media ahead of his fight with Oliveira, Ferguson lamented the fact that, even after 12-straight victories, he never got the opportunity to fight for the undisputed lightweight title. After that disappointment, he seems somewhat pessimistic about ever receiving the opportunity.

“That title’s a wet dream,” Ferguson said (via MMA Fighting). “Like that Farmer’s Insurance commercial, ‘You almost got it, keep it going, we’re just going to keep dangling it in front of you.’ I don’t know what the problem is. I don’t know if it’s because I’m Mexican. I’m an American with Mexican parts. 12 fight win streak, eight years in the making before women’s sports were even in [the UFC]. Conor [McGregor] was on welfare. All these different things and I still didn’t earn a title shot.

“But I’m still sitting saying f**k the free world, just like Eminem,” Ferguson added. “The most naked I’ve ever been my whole entire life. I’m still here. I’m still waiting. I’ve got the belt in my room. I could go after another belt but how much greed is that? I’ve got an Ultimate Fighter trophy. I’ve got a [Fighter’s Only] trophy. I’ve got a UFC belt. I’ve got medals and I’m Lord of the Rings with all my championship rings.”

While Ferguson seems excited to get back into the cage, that excitement seems to come with a side of disappointment with the way his UFC career has gone so far.

“This is where we’re at today at UFC 256 – I’m the co-main event,” Ferguson said. “Nobody spoke up for me to get a title fight. A 12-fight win streak.

“What did I do wrong? Step on somebody’s toes? Did I speak up for myself? That was so bad right? This is funny to me,” Ferguson added.

Do you think Tony Ferguson should have received a crack at the undisputed lightweight title by now?