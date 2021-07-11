Dustin Poirier confirms a fourth fight with Conor McGregor will happen

UFC lightweight star Dustin Poirier confirmed a fourth fight with rival Conor McGregor will happen following their trilogy bout at UFC 264.

Poirier finished McGregor via TKO (doctor stoppage) at the end of the first round of their third meeting which headlined Saturday’s blockbuster pay-per-view card. After a strong start by McGregor with kicks in the standup department, Poirier took over with his grappling, and he was dominating McGregor with his wrestling and ground-and-pound before McGregor broke his ankle and the fight was stopped at the end of the first round. It was an unfortunate ending to the trilogy fight between these two bitter rivals, and while Poirier is now officially 2-1 overall in their trilogy, he thinks a fourth fight is coming.

Speaking to the media following UFC 264, Poirier said that he believes the fourth fight with McGregor will happen one day — whether it’s in the UFC Octagon, or even on the street.

Poirier: "We are going to fight again whether it's in the octagon or on the sidewalk." — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) July 11, 2021

Poirier might have won the trilogy on paper by a score of 2-1, but no one wants to win the fight due to an injury and not a clean method of victory instead. Even though Poirier is not friendly with McGregor, he is still a true martial artist at heart, and as he said in the press conference, he doesn’t take any sort of satisfaction from seeing his opponent lose via injury. At the same time, it’s a win on paper for Poirier, and he should be next in line to fight new UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira before the year is up. As for when the fourth fight with McGregor could happen, at this point it’s anyone’s guess when it does.

Do you want to see a fourth fight between Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor?